DOJ Cracks Down on Child Sex Exploitation

Criticism of Bondi, Patel, and Bongino is proving unfounded as behind the scenes, they are taking action to support President Trump's first priority - save the children.
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.'s avatar
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
May 27, 2025
The Department of Justice has taken criticism for recent problems surrounding information out of the Jeffery Epstein list and case, but it has accomplished quite a few positives, not the least of which is Operation Restore Justice -- a major crackdown on Child s*x predators. Dr. Corsi breaks down what's happening on Corsi Nation.
A Colorado Rep exposes Democrats who refuse to go after criminal pedo predators.
