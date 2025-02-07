Playback speed
DOGE Reveals More Egregious USAID Abuses as Democrats Continue to Melt Down

President Trump Overturned The Democrat Boulder of Grift, And A Veritable Nest of Gila Monsters Were Exposed To The Light
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Feb 07, 2025
3
Transcript

Democrats continue to melt down over DOGE's exposure of extreme government waste and corrupt use of taxpayer funds -- including the funding of preferred Left-leaning media outlets (read: quid pro quo propaganda). Dr. Jerome Corsi takes a deep dive into what's happening and what comes next on The Truth Central.

Share

