New Book - “Disease X and Military Martial Law: Defeating the Globalist Plan to Depopulate the World and Enslave the Remnant” by Todd S. Callender J.D. (Author), Jerome R. Corsi Ph.D. (Author), Craig D. Campbell Ph.D. (Author)

Available on Amazon

Disease X and Military Martial Law explains how to defeat the “Great Reset” elite, who in the interest of global depopulation, aim to establish themselves as the New World Order ruling oligarchy, capable of subverting our national sovereignty through a One-World-Government United Nations World Health Organization, implementing forced inoculation of the global population with a new, lethal mRNA vaccine called a “replicon” in a government-engineered health crisis with the goal of killing billions of people.

