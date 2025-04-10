Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Disease X and Military Martial Law

Defeating the Globalist Plan to Depopulate the World and Enslave the Remnant
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Apr 10, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

New Book - “Disease X and Military Martial Law: Defeating the Globalist Plan to Depopulate the World and Enslave the Remnant” by Todd S. Callender J.D. (Author), Jerome R. Corsi Ph.D. (Author), Craig D. Campbell Ph.D. (Author)

Available on Amazon

Disease X and Military Martial Law explains how to defeat the “Great Reset” elite, who in the interest of global depopulation, aim to establish themselves as the New World Order ruling oligarchy, capable of subverting our national sovereignty through a One-World-Government United Nations World Health Organization, implementing forced inoculation of the global population with a new, lethal mRNA vaccine called a “replicon” in a government-engineered health crisis with the goal of killing billions of people.

Visit The Corsi Nation website: https://www.corsination.com

If you like what we are doing, please support our Sponsors:
Get RX Meds Now: https://www.getrxmedsnow.com

MyVitalC https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/
Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Share

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268
Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1

Discussion about this video

Jerome’s Substack
Jerome’s Substack
Authors
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Recent Posts
Why is Pam Bondi Still Dragging Her Feet On Corruption Investigations?
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Supreme Court Ruling Allows Deportations, With A BIG Caveat...
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Wisconsin Voter Fraud Swings Swing State Supreme Court Far Left
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Trump’s Tariff Plan is Coming Together While the Left is Coming Apart
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Defending Religious Freedom in America
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Gold IRAs and XRP, The Solutions to Our Chaotic Financial Future?
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Signalgate & Boasberg: NSA & Rogue Judiciary Team Up To Destroy Trump
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.