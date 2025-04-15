Playback speed
Deportation Order vs. Withholding Order, There is a Significant Difference

Stephen Miller schools reporters, and they all flunk. What's new?
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Apr 15, 2025
The nattering nabobs of negativity know nothing, learn nothing, and have no desire to be right. The “press” is pressed over their lack of understanding, and the response is reflective anti-Trump hog wash. The bible warns Miller to beware, after all, throwing pearls before swine can be dangerous. These pearls of wisdom went for naught.

If you like what we are doing, please support our Sponsors:
