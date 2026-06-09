Democrats Use Drug Money to Steal Elections

Voter and election fraud has been a cottage industry for the Democrat machine for decades. As events play out in real time in California, it is important to keep in mind this is a countrywide reality. One dark example exposes the nexus between Democrat election theft and illicit drugs.

A DOJ-linked report on voter fraud in Kentucky describes multiple cases in which more than 20 officials and others were convicted or plead guilty. Prosecutors said that more than $400,000 was used to buy the votes of more than 8,000 voters over several elections.

TheFix.com, “Drug Money Funds Kentucky Voter Fraud,” July 12, 2012:

This is not your average case of voter fraud. In a drug-ridden political scandal straight from America’s heartland, major cocaine and marijuana dealers have admitted to buying votes in order to steal elections and guarantee protection from politicians. The state is now cracking down on the fraud in a series of court cases, and so far, more than 20 public elected officials and others have been convicted or plead guilty in the last two years in the Eastern District of Kentucky alone. Kerry B. Harvey, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, describes the scheme as “very extensive, organized criminal activity, involving hundreds of thousands of dollars and in many cases that involves drug money.” The area faces enormous financial difficulties, which has helped the practice of vote-buying to thrive. “These folks go out and hijack the local elections for their own purposes and then they use those jobs to enrich themselves and their confederates,” Harvey says. Prosecutors say that more than $400,000—much of it drug proceeds…used to buy the votes of more than 8,000 voters. “When it comes to vote buying, it’s an everyday thing,” says Michael Salyers, a former magistrate candidate who is now serving jail time for buying votes in 2010. “It’s pretty much like jaywalking.”

Eric Shawn, Static.Heritage.com, “Drug Money Funds Voter Fraud in Kentucky,” December 23, 2015:

Vote buying “really has a corrosive effect on the very foundations of the freedoms that we enjoy,” Harvey said as he sat with Fox News in his office in Lexington. “It’s hard to imagine a more serious problem that would have a more pernicious effect across the whole community.” “When it comes to vote buying, it’s an everyday thing. ... It’s pretty much like jaywalking,” admits former Breathitt County magistrate candidate Michael Salyers, who is now serving time in jail for buying votes in his 2010 race. While the funds in his case did not involve drug money, he describes how he was given $500 and ended up buying about 10 votes. He would meet people seeking to sell their votes in the back room of a local store. “The sellers in this situation would come to me and ask how much was I paying for votes, and ask me if I was buying votes or whatever, and I told them the most I could pay is $25,” Salyers described to Fox News. “They would go into the machine and cast their vote... They were supposed to vote for me. They would come back to me and I would pay them for going to vote. I had one gentleman come to me and say ‘Mike, I have four votes, so he took them to vote and I gave him $100, $25 a vote.”

Major drug dealers allegedly give candidates money to buy votes, or line up bribed voters themselves, in exchange for protection once the candidate was elected. “I’ve also bought, traded, bought votes for different candidates,” testified Eugene Lewis—a Democratic Board of Elections Judge who is also a convicted cocaine trafficker and marijuana dealer. “I would pay them right in the booth…You would not believe the percentage of people, from school teachers down, that I have bought their vote from. It’s unbelievable.” J.C. Lawson, another convicted marijuana and cocaine dealer, also testified that he helped win elections by giving candidates “voters and people and money,” and he even gave the sheriff about $20,000 for his race. Lawson admits the money came from drug dealing. In order to fight the conspiracy, an election integrity task force and special hotline have been set up to prevent voter fraud, and investigators have been placed across the state. “If you sell your vote, you are selling the heart of democracy,” says Kentucky Attorney General Jack Conway. “If the government belongs to someone who is out there buying votes, rather than the free will of the people, then it doesn’t belong to everybody. It is very central to our democracy, so I think this work is very important.”

Corroboration from US Court of Appeals, Sixth Circuit, July 17, 2013:

After a seven-week trial, a jury convicted Douglas C. Adams, Russell Cletus Maricle, William E. Stivers, Charles Wayne Jones, Freddy W. Thompson, William B. Morris, Stanley Bowling, and Debra L. Morris on every charge levied against them by the government.

On July 9, 2009, defendants were named in a thirteen-count indictment that charged them with, among other things, conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (“RICO”)… The charges stem from defendants’ alleged participation in a vote-buying scheme in Clay County, Kentucky that lasted from 2002 to 2007, encompassing three election cycles (2002, 2004, and 2006). Defendants’ scheme allegedly operated as follows. Political candidates pooled money to buy votes and to pay “vote haulers” to deliver voters whose votes could be bought. In order to be paid, voters had to vote for a particular set of candidates, known as a “slate” or “ticket.” To ensure that these voters actually voted for the correct slate, co-conspiring election officers and poll workers reviewed voters’ ballots—a practice known in this case as “voting the voter.” Once the proper slate was confirmed, a token (such as a raffle ticket) or marking was given to the voters to confirm that they did in fact vote for the proper slate. Voters with the token or marking were then paid by members of the conspiracy in a location away from the polls. Conspirators retained lists of voters to avoid double payments and to keep track of whose votes could be bought in ensuing elections. In addition to hiring vote haulers, defendants allegedly utilized other methods of buying votes. Absentee voting and voter-assistance forms helped minimize the difficulty of checking paid voters’ ballots. In the latter case, co-conspiring poll workers were permitted to be in the voting booth under the pretext that they were assisting voters; in reality, co-conspiring poll workers were confirming that voters chose the proper slates. When electronic voting machines were introduced to Clay County in the 2006 election, the conspiracy both stole and bought votes. To steal votes, conspirators, typically poll workers, purposefully misinformed voters that they did not need to click “cast ballot” on a screen that appeared after voters had selected candidates for whom they wished to vote. Co-conspiring poll workers would enter the voting booth after the voter exited and change the electronic ballot to reflect the slate before finally casting the ballot.

1. Kenny Day, Eugene Lewis, and J.C. Lawson Vote-Buying Testimony Prior to trial, the government filed a notice of admission of background evidence in the form of testimony from three convicted drug dealers: Kenny Day, Eugene Lewis, and J.C. Lawson…Defendants filed motions in opposition, and the district court conducted a hearing on the issue…Ultimately, the district court determined the following to be admissible background evidence: A. The testimony of Kenny Day and/or other evidence that Maricle and Adams bought votes in the 1983 election and that Maricle was involved in attempting to influence a juror in 1990; B. The testimony of Eugene Lewis and/or other evidence that, in the late 70’s-90’s, Lewis operated as a vote buyer at Maricle, Jones and Thompson’s request; C. The testimony of J. C. Lawson and/or other evidence that Lawson contributed to Maricle’s campaign in the 1980’s, that Lawson was approached by Jones and Bowling to buy votes and that Lawson was paid $500 by Bowling after an election…

The Democrat party is lawless and pollutes everything it touches. The forces of darkness unite in their never ending quest to destroy all that is good and right.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth continues, go to godsfivestones.com for more information.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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