Democrats Only Want Power

This interview was posted by Greg Hunter on his platform USAWatchdog.com. Here’s the transcript for this clip:

Hunter: Spencer Pratt was telling me about how Democrats were going to vote for him. Because I talk to Democrats all the time, they’re sick of this. So aren’t they disenfranchising these vote cheaters? Aren’t they disenfranchising their own Democrat voters that say, enough of the communist Karen Bass and Nathanael Rahman and this more of the same of houses burning down and people crapping in the streets and shooting up drugs?

Corsi: Well, the Democratic Party doesn’t care.



Democratic Party doesn’t care about its supporters, doesn’t care about justice, doesn’t care about any values. It just wants power. And it’s raw power at this point.



They know they’re lying. They know they’re cheating. They know they’re stealing.



They know they control the mainstream media. They know they hate Trump. They hate America.



What value is this political party? It’s lying. The media lies for it. Media covers for it.



The American people are seeing through it. Their game is up. And it’s time for them now to face the music and go to prison.



Hunter: One last question. The silver lining, because I think this is so bad. Oh, maybe there’s a silver lining that it’s so bad and over the top.



What’s the silver lining for the outrageous, over-the-top cheating that even some Democrats go, oh yeah, they’re cheating? What’s the silver lining for the California governor and mayor vote in California?

Corsi: It’ll come under criminal investigation. And they’ll face criminal indictments. The governors in these states, they’re resisting Trump and allowing the fraud, are risking criminal prosecution.



And when they realize that, they’re not going to be so enthusiastic about it. They think they control the Justice Department, can stop anybody being paid who is weaponized and punished by the Democrats and Obama with his false Russian collusion narrative. I’ve faced it myself.



These people are like, you know, alcoholics who finally can’t hide it anymore. So it’s, in closing, it’s going to get nasty. It’s already nasty.



It’s now going to get justice. And that’s going to be a little bit tough for people to accept, who have been brainwashed into accepting this Democratic Party nonsense that a man can be a woman and that I have to put tampons in male bathrooms and all the other crap to mutilate children sexually before they reach the age of puberty. Democrats are about death.



These children can’t reproduce. They want to have abortion. They think there’s overpopulation.



They want climate change in order to stop using hydrocarbon fuels. All the Democratic ideas are bad. And finally, the American people will see that the Democratic Party is a nihilistic, godless party that hates America.



And when that’s obvious and clear to people, the Democratic Party will cease to exist.

Hunter: Somebody said that they let Steve Hilton go through. I want you to comment on this.



I actually read this in a comment It says they let Steve Hilton go through. It was before he was just, when the DOJ announced they were investigating. Oh, Steve Hilton made it into the final count, too.



They’ll steal it from Hilton and the general. They’re not worried about that. They’re fine.



They can steal any election. They’ll do it. They’ll succeed, unless they’re stopped.



And you think that Trump’s going to put the kibosh on them?

Corsi: Yes, I do. Trump is not going to permit the midterm elections to be stolen. Has he told you this personally? Did he say anything? No, I’ve not spoken to him on this.



But Peter Tickett and I have been working on it for two years. And Peter has dealt directly with the president. And it’s Andrew Paquette’s work and the work I’ve done to advance Andrew Paquette’s work that has made the case that this is how the Democrats steal.



This is how they certify non-existent votes. Is it Ticktin? I’ve heard him say it.



The president, he’s going to, he’s going to, this is going to go down to the mat in a knockdown, drag out, bludgeon fest that they’re not going to do this. Well, the president’s not going to let the election be stolen in midterms. Because if they do, the first thing the Democrats would do is remove him in advance from office, indict, impeach them and remove them from office in the Senate, and then put Hakeem Jeffries as president.



And Jeffries is licking his lips over this opportunity. It’s not going to happen. This is going to get ugly.



This is going to get ugly. It’s already ugly. Okay, listen, Dr. Jerome Corsi, the website, I’ll put it up there.



God’s Five Stones. Help him help the country. Help godsfivestones.com. There’ll be a donation page.



I’ll also put godsfivestones.com so you can read the information. Dr. Jerome Corsi, thanks for coming on for a quick update. I just had to have you on with this fraud fest going on.



Obvious fraud fest in California. And you basically enlightened us and basically gave us some hope. Dr. Jerome Corsi, thanks for joining us today on USA Watchdog.



My pleasure. Thank you. Again, thanks, Dr. Jerome Corsi, for a quick update that basically maps out.



They’ve done it now. They’ve kicked over the fraud bucket. It’s so obvious that things are going to be done by the Department of Justice.



And when he says the president won’t let them steal the election, that is going to be something to be watched. And this is going to get really wild. I mean, who knows what a caged animal, a quartered animal, the Democrats will do.



So make sure that you’re ready. Maybe have some extra food on hand and whatever. But thanks to Dr. Jerome Corsi.



And please support the people who basically stick their neck out to support the country. Godsfivestones.com



Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth continues, go to godsfivestones.com for more information.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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