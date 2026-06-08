Democrat's Master Art of the Steal - Elections

Not to be confused with the Mormons (LDS), the Democrats have morphed into the Morons (LCS), and TDS has brought it all to light.

Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo aired a broadcast on Sunday, December 20, 2020 in which Fox’s investigative journalist Eric Shawn exposed but a few of the Democrat machine’s election theft tactics.

The 2008 race, Democratic operatives in Indiana were convicted of faking signatures on the presidential petitions that put then Senator Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton on the ballot. So many signatures were falling that authorities said the president may not have actually had enough signatures to qualify for the primary ballot…

Shawn interviewed several “voters:”

Q: You didn’t cast a ballot? A: I did not. Q: Did you vote? A: No. Q: Did you fill out an absentee ballot? A: Nope.



Q: Did you fill out an absentee ballot application? A: Nope. I didn’t fill out any of those. Q: So your vote was a fraud? A: It was.

Shawn:

A Kentucky prosecutor said 20 public officials stole elections by buying votes, spending $400,000 to buy 8,000 votes over several elections.

Shawn interviewed another “voter:”

Q: You sold your vote? A: Mm-hmm. Q: How much did you sell your vote for? A: $25, I think.

Shawn:

Well, a Cincinnati veteran poll worker, Millerise Richardson, was charged with voting in the 2008 and 2012 presidential election, not in the 2020. She pled not once, but two and three times. She pled no contest to forecasts, including voting for her sister, who had been in a coma for a decade.



In Pennsylvania, seven election officials have been hit with election fraud charges, deaths in the last year and a half, from cases of illegal voting to tampering with voting machines and adding phony votes. You know, a 2012 report by a Philadelphia Republican city commissioner found voting by non-registered individuals, voting divisions with more votes than voters, individuals voting more than once, and voting by non-U.S. citizens. And election fraud actually hit the race for the White House in the 2008 race.



Democratic operatives in Indiana were convicted of faking signatures on the presidential petitions that put then-Senator Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton on the ballot. So many signatures were phony that authorities said the president may not have actually had enough signatures to qualify for the primary ballot.

Shawn interviewed a third “voter:”

Q: Is that your signature on this? A: That’s not my signature.



Q: Did you sign this petition for Barack Obama? A: No. Q: You did not? A: No. I did not sign it for Barack Obama.



Q: So someone forged this? A: That’s correct.

Shawn concludes:

Well, so this is how it works in Indiana. This is unbelievable.



You need 500 signatures from each congressional district in Indiana. In South Bend, President Obama qualified with 534 signatures. The prosecutors said 100 to 200 signatures were faked, so that brings the Obama number down below the legal number that he needed to qualify.



The prosecutor told me, had this been caught at the time, Maria, the president probably would not have qualified for the ballot, would have been bounced from that primary ballot. But all this fraud wasn’t caught until three years after the election. This is unbelievable.

So, how did the forces of darkness respond to the truth being revealed? They immediately used lawfare and other intimidation tactics to go after any truth teller. Unfortunately, those tactics work.

Yelena Dzhanova, BusinessInsider.com, “Fox News is debunking election fraud claims made by its own anchors in response to a legal threat,” December 20, 2020:

On December 10, Smartmatic hit Fox with a 20-page demand letter obtained by Business Insider asking for "a full and complete retraction of all false and defamatory statements and reports" about the 2020 election.

The demand letter stated:

Fox News engaged in "a concerted disinformation campaign against Smartmatic" by "continually and repeatedly published demonstrably false information and defamatory statements," said the letter, which was addressed to Fox News executive vice president and general counsel Lily Fu Claffee. "Fox News told its millions of viewers and readers that Smartmatic was founded by Hugo Chávez, that its software was designed to fix elections, and that Smartmatic conspired with others to defraud the American people and fix the 2020 U.S. election by changing, inflating, and deleting votes," the letter said.

The demand letter continued:

"Fox News used its anchors and on-air guests, including Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, to spread lies about a company that had absolutely nothing to do with the voting that took place in areas at the heart of the 'conspiracies' discussed following the 2020 U.S. election," the letter said.

The dark forces responsible for much of the election theft went all in on their ability to coerce the truth tellers to remain silent so their scam would continue indefinitely.

SmartMatic sent out letters containing similar demands to other conservative networks, including Newsmax and One America News, a spokesperson at the election software company told Business Insider. Newsmax and One America News did not immediately return requests for comment.

The 2020 election - A Con Too Large

It has taken six years, but now we know the claims made by Giuliani, Powell, et al were correct, we are now seeing just the tip of the iceberg, but the drilling down is underway, and the evil perps are on the run.

The Truth is Out There. Just go to godsfivestones.com for the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, so help us God.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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