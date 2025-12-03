Jerome’s Substack

Jerome’s Substack

Democrats in Meltdown as Light Shines on Their Darkness

Walz's Fraud and What They’re Hiding Now
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Dec 03, 2025

The headlines are spiraling, the political landscape is unraveling, as the nation is entering a period of open insanity.

Explosive stories shaping America and the world — corruption at the highest levels, collapsing global power structures, economic warnings, and immigration failures.

The Tim Walz Scandal: A Billion-Dollar Fraud

Dr. Corsi exposes how Minnesota’s governor allegedly ignored — even enabled — massive fraud tied to the Somali voting bloc, as hundreds of state workers accuse him of malfeasance and retaliation against whistleblowers.

Democrat Meltdowns & Media Manipulation

• Senator Mark Kelly claims Trump is “trying to kill him.”
• Ellen DeGeneres flees the U.S. over Trump’s election — then returns.
• Prosecutors move on Comey and Letitia James.
• CNN freaks out over Trump exposing media corruption.

Buckle up, we are shining light on the darkness.

Fear not, stand firm, trust in Jesus.

© 2025 Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
