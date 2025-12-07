Jerome’s Substack

Jerome’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Democrat Party vs US

Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter! - Isaiah 5:20
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.'s avatar
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Dec 07, 2025

Hollywood and Democrat elites are lining up behind Gov. Newsom:
• Defunding police
• Radical gender policies
• Open-border chaos
• Criminal networks empowered
• California-style decline on a national scale

The Tim Walz Scandal: A Billion-Dollar Fraud

Minnesota’s governor allegedly ignored — even enabled — massive fraud tied to the Somali voting bloc, as hundreds of state workers accuse him of malfeasance and retaliation against whistleblowers.

Democrat Meltdowns & Media Manipulation

• Senator Mark Kelly claims Trump is “trying to kill him.”
• Ellen DeGeneres flees the U.S. over Trump’s election — then returns.
• Prosecutors move on Comey and Letitia James.
• CNN freaks out over Trump exposing media corruption.

God’s Five Stones Website: https://www.godsfivestones.com

Corsi Nation Website: https://www.corsination.com

The Truth Central: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Corsi Nation Sponsors

MyVitalC – ESS60 in Organic Olive Oil

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/

Swiss America – Free Gold & Silver Wealth Guide, 800-519-6268
https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture