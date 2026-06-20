Democrat Election Stealing Machine

This interview was posted by Greg Hunter on his platform USAWatchdog.com. Here’s the transcript for this clip:

Corsi: These people know they’re criminal. They are criminal in defiance of the U.S. Constitution, in defiance of U.S. voting laws, and they don’t care. We have a Democratic Party that is now not only a Marxist party, but a hate America, godless party, pursuing an agenda that only Satan could approve of.



The American people aren’t going to stand with the Democrats, and they’re not going to let them get away with stealing all this money, billions and billions of dollars. Donald Trump says if we could stop the Democratic theft of money, we’d balance the budget. And if we get all these rules of mail-in ballots and extended counting and everything else the Democrats have figured out, illegals voting, voter-voter, get all these things that they have architected with the intent to steal elections, if we get rid of these, the Democrats will lose half of their seats in Congress.



Hunter: I want to just hit you up with this real quick. I know we’re just going to do a short update, but I just got you here, and I want to talk to you about it. I mean, you’re just, you’re the hot hand.



And I’m thinking about that it’s gotten, it seems to me that these people have become desperate, and you’re talking about criminal accusations, the fraud, and it happens because they’re in control of law enforcement, they’re in control of their State Bureau of Investigation, they’re in control of their local DAs, they’re in control of all that. So like Ellison and Tim Walz, the revelation in Congress was they knew all about the leering center and the fraud that was happening in Minnesota. And then we have this, and I’ve brought this up before, but I’m going to bring it up again.



This is huge. Vice President Vance, who is the head of the fraud department, the anti-fraud department, fires off criminal referral DOJ against Minnesota governor and attorney general following bombshell House report. Am I wrong? Why do you think there’s this increase, and I could be wrong, but I think there’s an increased air of desperation and freaked outness with the Democrats.



Why do you think that is?

Corsi: Well, the Democrats have been caught. They’ve been caught lying, stealing, cheating, hating the United States of America, resisting ICE, violating all the rules of not supporting the ICE when it’s a lawful mission to find and get out of the country illegal criminal aliens, and they’re committing crimes. And we now understand that the money is coming in from foreign nations.



It’s coming in from George Soros, coming in from money laundering and banks. We have SPLC, the Southern Poverty Law Center, under criminal indictment. We have them testifying to Congress.



Now we’re going after Act Blue. You take away the money of the Democratic Party, and you take away their hold on the mainstream media. They’re lying, they’re cheating, and they’re stealing.



The Democratic Party goes away in indignity. This is a horrendous party. It has no moral justification in America.



It doesn’t deserve to exist. And I think the American people, when they realize the corruption and the hatred at the heart of the Democratic Party, are not going to tolerate it.

Hunter: Would you say, and it looks to me, I mean, it’s so over the top, it’s so desperate, so money everywhere from China, from Soros, from outside sources, Venezuela, like you talked about.



It’s like they’re doing a color revolution trying to overthrow the country. Is that what they’re doing?

Corsi: They are, that’s what they’re doing. Well, in other words, color revolutions were the State Department and Soros figuring out how to overthrow governments in Northern Africa and Ukraine by manipulating crises and causing riots and panic. And then the government was overthrown as part of all the chaos that they caused.



Well, they tried to do the same thing here, and they were damn close to succeeding. But in fact, Donald Trump, although he stole an election in 2020 and denied the right to be president when he won the election in 2020, he won in 2024, and now he’s coming after them. Donald Trump’s not going to let this happen again.



He’s going to make sure—I believe he’ll issue a national security emergency declaration, another executive order, and he’s going to demand that there be only citizens voting, proof of citizenship to vote, paper ballots, end of this universal mail-in ballot scheme, going back to the absentee ballots, which are tightly controlled. And if he has to, he’ll send in the National Guard to take over the election for a state that doesn’t want to comply.

Hunter: I want to get this in, because you have a 501c3, godsfivestones.com. I’m going to put a link up to USAWatchdog.com.



There’ll be a link up in the right through for the Rumble page. You can sit there. You need money to help fight this stuff.



Is that right? Tell me what the money goes for that you get that is tax deductible.

Corsi: Well, we have Andrew Paquette’s research on the website, and he was the one who found the algorithms in the voter registration files that allow the creation of all these false records. Remember, it’s not enough just to create a false vote.



You’ve also got to certify that vote, so it has to get a legitimate state ID. It’s a complicated process, and we’ve shown how it was done. Godsfivestones.com explains it.



It’s very mathematical, but we have also articles that explain it in common sense language. If you go there, you can see how the Democrats have gotten away with this for years and have created these different procedures in order to steal elections. Now that we know how they do it, we caught them, we can catch them again.



We see the telltale signs of it, which in California are patently obvious. Stop the counting of the voting, have it dribble in, keep counting to the ones you don’t want to win, lose, declare the election certified, and you’ve thrown out the Republican candidates that are a threat to you. They control power, so all the Democratic Party wants now is raw power.



They don’t give a damn about justice or truth or the American values or free speech or anything else. They just want power, totalitarian, and they will destroy the country and imprison people if they get a chance.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth continues, go to godsfivestones.com for more information.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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