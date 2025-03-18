Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
3

Democrat Deportation Dilemma

As the left protects invading terrorists, murderers, human/child traffickers, drug dealers, rapists, et al; President Trump has decided to protect US instead. Make America Gang-free Again.
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Mar 18, 2025
1
3
Share
Transcript

Discussion about this video

Jerome’s Substack
Jerome’s Substack
Authors
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Recent Posts
UFOs & UAPs: Conspiracy Theory or Real?
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Amaryllis Fox Kennedy: Trump's Secret Weapon to Cast CIA Black Hats into the Wind?
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio: A Call to Action
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
What’s Going on, Pam Bondi? Where Are the Investigations?
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Did Jake Sullivan Tip Joe Biden’s USAID-Burisma Kickback Scheme?
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Russia’s Kursk Offensive: The End is Near?
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Silicon Satan Author Cregg Lund Reveals the Hidden Darkness Behind the Silicon Valley Elite
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.