Clinton Foundation: A Poisonous Tree is Planted

The Clinton Foundation was incorporated by then President Bill Clinton on October 23, 1997, in the state of Arkansas under its original name, the William J. Clinton Presidential Foundation.

Primary Stated Mission: In its initial narrative description to regulators, the foundation’s primary objective was explicit: to design, construct, and initially endow a Presidential archival depository (the future Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock, Arkansas) to house and preserve the books, correspondence, documents, and historical memorabilia of President Clinton’s official and personal life.

IRS Form 1023, Part II: Activities and Operational Information

Broad Legal Charter: While the operational narrative focused strictly on the presidential library, the actual Articles of Incorporation filed with the state and attached to the IRS application contained a critical legal buffer. The charter explicitly stated that the foundation was organized to operate for ANY charitable, educational, or scientific purpose under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.

Articles of Incorporation: Article III (Page 14)

Evolution Beyond the Charter

This specific combination—a narrow operational focus on a library paired with a broad legal corporate charter—later became a point of administrative and public review when the foundation radically shifted its operational scope after 2001.

Through 2003, the foundation’s annual tax filings (Form 990) continued to state that its singular purpose was supporting the library. However, beginning in 2004, the foundation utilized the broad authority embedded in its original 1997 corporate charter to formally shift to a dual purpose, introducing international initiatives focused on global health security (HIV/AIDS), climate resilience, and economic development

Unlike traditional private foundations that act solely as grant-making entities, it was built as an operating foundation, meaning it directly implements its own charitable programs and public health networks globally.

Dr. Jerome Corsi and financial advisor and Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel have exposed a sinister reality: the Clinton Foundation has evolved into a vast criminal enterprise.

Charles Ortel, Substack, “Art of the Steal,” April 16, 2013:

A Detailed Investigation into Certain Materially False and Uncorrected Filings of Supposed Charitable Organizations Ostensibly Controlled by Bill, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton

Ongoing review of publicly available materials appears to show that “The William J. Clinton Presidential Foundation” (“TWJCPF”) ceased to exist as a formal, lawfully organized and IRS-authorized public charity [emphasis added] on and after 25 April 2005, when defective and destructive amendments to Articles of Incorporation and to Bylaws may have been adopted. In addition, TWJCPF and purported “successor organizations” appear to have furthered unauthorized and nonexempt purposes that were “more than insubstantial” starting not later than 2001. These purposes fall far outside the specific tax-exempt charter that was conditionally approved by the IRS on 29 January 1998. If true, approximately hundreds of million of dollars in contributions may have been solicited illegally across state lines and national boundaries using the internet, telephone or mail, in the guise of charity from 2001 through 2015 alone, according to records on Form 990 for the supposed organization (“The Clinton Foundation”) that uses Employer Identification Number (“EIN”) 31-1580204. These materially false records, submitted under penalties of perjury, still circulate in the public domain while The Clinton Foundation continuously and illegally solicits contributions using the internet, and by other means. Since there have never been accounting audits of TWJCPF and purported “successor organizations that were actually performed by independent accounting firms in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“US-GAAP”), no third party knows precisely how much money actually may have been received or spent, and precisely how much money may have been diverted.

Alana Goodman, FreeBeacon.com, “Wall Street Whistleblower Turns His Scrutiny on the Clinton Foundation,” May 5, 2016:

Charles Ortel: ‘This is a charity fraud’

When Ortel tried to match up the Clinton Foundation’s tax filings with the disclosure reports from its major donors, he said he started to find problems. “I decided it would be fun to cross-check what their donors thought they did when they donated to the Clinton Foundation, and that’s when I got really irritated,” he said. “There are massive discrepancies between what some of the major donors say they gave to the Clinton Foundation to do, and what the Clinton Foundation said what they got from the donors and what they did with it.” Last year, the Clinton Foundation was forced to issue corrected tax filings for several years to correct donation errors. But Ortel said many of the discrepancies remain. Ortel said his reports in the coming months would also provide evidence that the foundation is not complying with state laws on fundraising, financial disclosure, and audits. “I’m against charity fraud. I think people in both parties are against charity fraud, and this is a charity fraud,” he said. Ortel said he hoped the reports would encourage investigative journalists to follow up on his findings. A spokesperson for the Clinton Foundation did not comment on the claims.

Jerome R. Corsi, “Partners in Crime: The Clintons’ Scheme to Monetize the White House for Personal Profit,” August 9, 2016:

…the Clintons amassed hundreds of millions of dollars in personal net worth while building a $2 billion empire in the Clinton Foundation. The victims are thousands of honest people who contributed their hard-earned money to what they thought were philanthropic causes. The sordid tale involves suspicion of Enron-like fraudulent accounting practices by none other than PricewaterhouseCoopers, a "Big Four" firm, as well as the several shell corporations and pass-through bank accounts Bill Clinton has established in secret to hide what amounts to kickbacks from Clinton Foundation donors and sponsors.

The Clintons immediately recognized the ability to abuse the do-good nature of charitable enterprise. The Clinton Foundation would shield itself with a thin veneer of selfless philanthropy while masterminding the evolution of such endeavors into what has now become a world-wide enterprise of corruption, deceit, and profiteering.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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