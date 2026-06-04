Clinton Corruption, To Infinity And Beyond

In the previous Substack post in this series, “Hillary the Arms Dealer Extraordinaire,” we exposed how in addition to selling nuclear material to our enemies, Hillary and Hussein sold vast quantities of conventional arms to Clinton Foundation donors as well. We continue to drill down through the dirty iceberg of corruption.

The Broader Pattern

Peter Schweizer in his book Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich:

Beyond arms specifically, Schweizer’s book documented a pattern across multiple domains:

Schweizer revealed the Clintons’ devious dealings in Kazakhstan, Colombia, Haiti, and other places at the “wild west” fringe of the global economy — during Hillary’s years of “public service.” the Clintons conducted or facilitated hundreds of large transactions with foreign governments, corporations, and private financiers, with many of these exchanges taking place at a time when these outside interests had matters of importance sitting on Hillary’s desk at the State Department.

Specific Cases As Their Arms Grew Legs

Africa

Sarah Bedford, WashingtonExaminer.com, “Clinton helped companies that donated to foundation profit off Africa,” May 5, 2015:

Hillary Clinton’s seeming refusal to take on corruption in African countries if the political status quo benefited foundation donors is evidence of the former secretary of state’s favorable treatment of friends, author Peter Schweizer alleged in his new book, Clinton Cash. As an example, Schweizer highlights a law Clinton supported when she was a senator from New York in 2006 that would have cracked down on the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s illicit mineral trade — if she enforced it as secretary of state three years later. Instead, Clinton’s “actions during her tenure as secretary of state came nowhere near the positions she had taken while in the U.S. Senate,” the author wrote. The Congo’s corrupt trade of minerals such as copper and cobalt funds rebel groups that perpetuate the violence keeping the country in tatters. Unrest in the region allows some companies to take advantage of the situation and negotiate lower prices for mining rights. “This kind of business could be enormously profitable if you were willing to look the other way on corruption and human rights,” Schweizer wrote. The head of a Canadian company with an enormous stake in the Congo’s mining and oil announced a $100 million donation to the Clinton Foundation through his charity on the heels of Clinton’s first presidential campaign, the book noted. Lukas Lundin, a Swedish investor whose family had founded the Lundin Group, also personally gave between $1 million and $5 million to the Clinton Foundation prior to 2013, donor records show. Lundin’s lucrative mining operations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo were threatened by the piece of legislation Clinton herself had cosponsored in 2006.

India

State Department reversal of sanctions President Bill Clinton had initiated against India for violating the nuclear nonproliferation treaty — in return for donations to the Clinton Foundation, millions in speaking fees, and illegal donations to Hillary’s Senate campaign.

Gabriel Debendetti, Politico.com, “Book alleges India cash swayed Hillary’s nuclear stance,” April 30, 2015:

“In 1998 the Indian government conducted nuclear tests, Bill Clinton imposed restrictions on the export of U.S. nuclear technology, because this violated the nonproliferation treaty — Hillary Clinton supported that position,” Schweizer said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” outlining the chapter. “In 2005, the Indian government wanted those restrictions lifted. Hillary Clinton at that time supported a killer amendment to stop that from happening. After 2005, a number of Indian interests, including an Indian politician that admits now that his donation to the Clinton Foundation wasn’t even his money, those donations flowed. In 2008, she reverses course and supports the export of U.S. nuclear technology.”

The Associated Press Corroboration

An AP analysis independently corroborated a key Schweizer concern: More than half of the people outside the government who met with Hillary Clinton while she was Secretary of State gave money — either personally or through companies or groups — to the Clinton Foundation.

Michael Rubin, AEI.com, “Call Clinton Foundation Action What It Was: Corruption,” February 27, 2015:

So, it’s now become clear that the Clinton Foundation violated its ethics agreement with the Obama administration, which had been drawn up to avoid conflicts of interest when President Obama tapped Hillary Clinton to become his secretary of state. Because the Clinton Foundation often received donations from foreign states and Hillary Clinton didn’t want her tenure in Foggy Bottom to drain the Foundation of the funds upon which it came to rely, Obama administration lawyers hashed out an agreement in which foreign states could donate, but only if they had donated before and only if they did not provide additional money beyond what had been their previous practice. In 2010, however, the Algerian government, through its embassy in Washington D.C., allegedly gave the Clinton Foundation $500,000 in theory to support earthquake relief in Haiti. Now, the Haitian earthquake was devastating, and Algeria doesn’t have an embassy in Port-au-Prince and so on the surface, a donation is plausible. But to believe that Algeria chose the Clinton Foundation randomly or because it was best positioned to work in Haiti beggars belief. After all, the Clinton Foundation does not appear to specialize in emergency relief. Its Haiti program page charts activity dating back only to 2010, the year of the Algerian donation. Most countries seeking to donate to Haitian earthquake relief might simply have answered the United Nations’ emergency call for assistance. There was also the Clinton Bush Haiti Fund stood up specifically for the purpose of Haiti earthquake relief and, with its mission completed, now folded. believe that Algeria chose the Clinton Foundation randomly or because it was best positioned to work in Haiti beggars belief. After all, the Clinton Foundation does not appear to specialize in emergency relief. Its Haiti program page charts activity dating back only to 2010, the year of the Algerian donation. Most countries seeking to donate to Haitian earthquake relief might simply have answered the United Nations’ emergency call for assistance. There was also the Clinton Bush Haiti Fund stood up specifically for the purpose of Haiti earthquake relief and, with its mission completed, now folded.

The Clintons and their “Foundation” stated that these corporate relationships were tied to philanthropic endeavors and provided no personal financial gain to the Clintons themselves. Beyond the ethical questions about the overlap between the Foundation’s fundraising, paid speeches, and Hillary Clinton’s political status, the fact that it took a massive cover-up and truth denial effort to prevent criminal charges from being filed does not pass the smell test. A thorough true investigation needs to be conducted now.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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