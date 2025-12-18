Climate Regulations Are Killing Us Not So Softly

The climate change hoax is a political movement aimed at eliminating capitalism by spreading alarming disinformation that in order to “save the Earth” from global warming, we must reduce carbon dioxide emissions by switching from hydrocarbon fuels to renewable energies.



The Truth about Energy, Global Warming, and Climate Change: Exposing Climate Lies in an Age of Disinformation reveals a science-based understanding of Earth’s climate and temperature that Green New Deal proponents are trying to hide. In the pages of this book, you will see scientifically documented evidence for many facts that the radical left denies.



Want to know the truth about how energy, temperature, and climate work? Read The Truth about Energy, Global Warming, and Climate Change—but prepare to be shocked. Jerome R. Corsi has conducted a tour-de-force examination of peer-reviewed climate science that exposes the neo-Marxists behind today’s anti-capitalist global warming hoax.

Black Gold Stranglehold: The Myth of Scarcity and the Politics of Oil

God’s Five Stones Website: https://www.godsfivestones.com

Corsi Nation Website: https://www.corsination.com

The Truth Central: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Corsi Nation Sponsors

MyVitalC – ESS60 in Organic Olive Oil

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/

Swiss America – Free Gold & Silver Wealth Guide, 800-519-6268

https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php