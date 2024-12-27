Playback speed
Cardinal McCarrick, Pope Francis, Biden, Obama and their Transformation of the Catholic Church

Satan installed an Anti-Christ to destroy the church as his minions in the Army of Darkness took over via a coup
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Dec 27, 2024
Archbishop Carlo Vigano has been calling out the leadership of Pope Francis and his woke transformation of the Catholic Church with the aid of the likes of pedophile Cardinal Theodore McKinnon, Barack Obama and Joe Biden. Subsequently, the good Archbishop was excommunicated from the Church for exposing these efforts.

Dr. Jerome Corsi and Mike McCormick (former White House Stenographer for then-VP Joe Biden) delve deeply into how after the Coupe against former Pope Benedict, they teamed up to make detrimental woke overhaul of the RCC and its policies with the help of in-church and Obama/Biden administration factions on today's The Truth Central

If you like what we are doing, please support our Sponsors:
Get RX Meds Now: https://www.getrxmedsnow.com

MyVitalC https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/
Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Visit The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268

Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1

Our link to where to get the Marco Polo 650-Page Book on the Hunter Biden laptop & Biden family crimes free online:
https://www.thetruthcentral.com/marco-polo-publishes-650-page-book-on-hunter-biden-laptop-biden-family-crimes-available-free-online/

Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
