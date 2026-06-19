California Election Fraud Investigations

This interview was posted by Greg Hunter on his platform USAWatchdog.com. Here’s the transcript for this clip:

Hunter: I’m Greg Hunter. Welcome to USA Watchdog. Elections all over the country, including in California now.



The Republican candidate for governor got pushed through. Some of the comments online were like, oh, the Justice Department is out there, they’re going to file charges to do investigations. And they pushed Steve Hilton through.



Spencer Pratt, not so lucky. And it’s so obvious that the cheating is so bad, the comments online, is that even the Democrats don’t believe it. But here is how they’re framing it at USA Today, the lying legacy media icon.



Pratt lost because he was a laughable candidate, really. Not the mayor that burned down more than 10,000 structures, not her. Okay.



And then Donald Trump is going off on the election fraud. He says, rigged California election, not possible. Third world nation, rigged elections, Fed announces several election fraud investigations.



This may be the tip of the iceberg, it’s something that brings them down. And here we are, the Associated Press, this is how they’re covering for these people. Associated Press calls mayor’s race for Nithya Raman after another fraudulent ballot drop Barry Spencer Pratt.



Raman gets 33,000 votes in one sitting. And maybe they’re hanging on to the fraud so hard because of this is their future. Vice President Vance sent a criminal referral to DOJ after against Minnesota Governor and Attorney General following bombshell House report, and that is that they knew all about the fraud up there in Minnesota, you know, the Leering Center.



And to talk about the election is a guy who’s on the pulse. I know I’m bringing it back, but this is big news and he’s the hot hand. Is Pratt out or is the game not over yet?

Corsi: Well, I think the game is not over yet in the sense that everybody’s aware that there was cheating.



I don’t think there’s any, it’s now obvious there’s cheating. There’s no excuse for counting the ballots this long into the game. The algorithms that are in the database permit the creation of these false records.



The voter gets a signature, which can then be mapped into the voting registration file. And if you want to cheat mail-in ballots, all you have to do is go into your fake records, your non-citizens, and start voting them with mail-in ballots that you don’t actually mail, just print and run through the computer. The signatures are going to match and the numbers are going to match.



That doesn’t mean it’s a legitimate vote. And so California is so lax in so many different ways. They allow vote harvesting, they allow the people to pay for homeless to vote.



There’s any number of crimes committed every time California does an election. And finally, the public caught on. And this scheme to have the counting go on for enough days until the candidate, the Democrats, want to win wins magically, you know, with 10,000 or 30,000 votes, and none of them are for the candidates the Democrats want to lose.



We’ve seen this in 2020 with Joe Biden. The stopping of the counting, there’s already a Supreme Court decision, Bost v. the Illinois Board of Elections, in which the Supreme Court, Chief Justice Roberts, 6-3 decision, majority of the court said that adding days onto counting is inherently illegal and unconstitutional because it’s fraud. It invites fraud.



You can’t have a 100-meter race extended to 103 meters and award the winner at 103 meters who is not the winner at 100 meters. It’s just completely fraudulent. And so, therefore, I think the people have caught on to it.



And California is not going to get away with it for much longer. California is now risking criminal investigations and criminal penalties.

Hunter: Do you think that they are going to go in and say, hold the presses, preserve all the evidence? We want to look at what went on.



Do you think that the Justice Department is going to get that granular and Harmeet Dhillon is going to come in there and say, no, no, no, I want to take a look at this. I mean, is this going to be the fraud fest that finally exposes the massive fraud? Is this going to be the proverbial fraudulent vote that breaks the voter frauds back?

Corsi: I think it’s a step in that direction. I think we’re going to get more.



I think we have Maduro in captivity from Venezuela. He engineered a lot of the 2020 rigging of the machines. I believe he’s going to come public with that information.



The American people are now going to get hit with a series of revelations of the extent to which the Democrats are cheating and voting. We’ve got a series of revelations about the fraud in Medicare, Medicaid, autism payments. We’re going to find the head of ActBlue just got subpoenaed this afternoon to come before the Republicans in the Senate.



She has been engaging in mortgage fraud for years, where money from the border has run through the banks, bank money laundering, child sex trade from Obama opening up the border in that 2000, I believe, 14 or 15, 2012, really, with Honduras. It’s child sex trade, fentanyl, and the Sinaloa drug cartel, cocaine brought in the United States, the money went through the banks. So ActBlue would buy a house for a million dollars and take out $10 million in mortgage loans, which were not real mortgage loans.



They were just paybacks from what was stolen at the border of the criminal activity with the banks laundering the money to the benefit of the Democratic Party. So we’re going to see so much corruption on the part of the Democrats. I don’t see how there won’t be criminal prosecutions.



And if the U.S. attorneys don’t follow it up, Donald Trump will quickly be getting rid of the U.S. attorneys and appointing new ones.

Hunter: Do you think it’s over for Spencer Pratt? I mean, they’re already making fun of him. And, oh, you said he’d move, and I’m going to give you some moving boxes.



And is it over for him? Or should he sit tight and just wait?

Corsi: He should file suit and fight like hell.

Hunter: You would tell him, file suit and do it under the Bost case saying, you counted all these votes after the votes were in. That is illegal. I want to hold the election and stop this counting and throw all that crap out. Is that what you’re talking about? Explain his case. Explain it to me.



Corsi: Well, the Bost case was one where Representative Bost was running for election in Illinois. And Illinois, like California, had a rule that if the mail-in ballot was postmarked on election day or before, it could be counted for, I believe, two weeks after the election was over. And the Supreme Court with Justice Roberts, you know, Bost v. Illinois Board of Elections, it was decided in January this year, 2026, Chief Justice Roberts wrote the majority opinion.



And he said that extending the counting in an election the number of days beyond the end of the election, of election day, was unfair, unconstitutional, and illegal. Now, he didn’t state it for a state court. It could say he was just ruling that for a federal election, but I guarantee it applies to a state election, too.



And California is on dangerously thin ice if they think they can get away with it. If we have a lawsuit filed to contest this election, I think the entire situation will come apart for the Democrats. And by the way, there’s a Mississippi case (Watson v. RNC) that’s also been decided.



We haven’t had it announced yet from the Supreme Court. But I think the Supreme Court is also going to say that Mississippi’s counting after election day is also illegal and unconstitutional. So I don’t think the Democrats are going to get away with this for very much longer.



Hunter: So Pratt should file suit and fight like hell. You’re saying you think Pratt has a good case.

Corsi: He’s got a very good case, and he can put people in jail, put the governor in jail if he wanted to. He can put the Board of Elections in jail. He can put the criminals who were involved in all this to jail.



And he ought to pursue it diligently.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth continues, go to godsfivestones.com for more information.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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