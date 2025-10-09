Breaking Free from Stockholm Syndrome

Why do victims sometimes bond with their abusers? How can people trapped in emotional or psychological control — in relationships, families, or even institutions — break free?

In this enlightening episode of Corsi Nation, Dr. Jerome Corsi speaks with Meredith Miller, author of Becoming Whole: How to Prevent Stockholm Syndrome and Transcend Darkness in Your Life and Relationships, to explore the hidden dynamics of Stockholm Syndrome — and the path toward reclaiming your freedom and sense of self.

Meredith and Dr. Corsi discuss:

🧠 What Stockholm Syndrome Really Is — and why victims can become emotionally attached to their captors or abusers.

💔 How It Happens — from hostage situations to toxic personal relationships.

🪞 Recognizing the Signs — how manipulation, trauma bonding, and fear distort perception.

🌱 Healing and Empowerment — how to break free from emotional control and rebuild a healthy, independent mindset.

📖 Pick up Meredith Miller’s book Becoming Whole here: https://www.amazon.com/Becoming-Whole-Stockholm-Transcend-Relationships/dp/B0FQTNMJPM

This is a powerful conversation about psychological resilience, recovery, and reclaiming your life after emotional or physical captivity.

