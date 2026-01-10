Barack Obama The Legend, Pt 3: Barry Blinked

This video is an edited version of an interview immediately following the release of my book Where’s the Birth Certificate?: The Case that Barack Obama is not Eligible to be President.

Documentation about Obama’s background is problematic.

Barrack Obama: “The only people who don’t want to disclose the truth are people with something to hide.”

The book is Where’s the Birth Certificate? The case that Barack Obama is not eligible to be president.

My intention in naming the book Where’s the Birth Certificate? was to get Barack Obama to release something, to get him to engage.



I’ve come to the conclusion a long time ago that Barack Obama was not born in the United States. I’ve been researching this for three years and I think I can establish that case with good documentation and evidence. So my initial thought was, hey, if we name it Where’s the Birth Certificate? And Barack Obama, to use Jack Kennedy’s phrase about Khrushchev during the Cuban Missile Crisis, he said, Khrushchev blinked because Khrushchev couldn’t take the heat.



Well, if Barack Obama couldn’t take the heat and suddenly he felt like he wanted to release a long-form birth certificate, which he’d been resisting doing for three years, I thought we’d get a fraudulent document that Barack Obama would now be committed to defending at the risk of losing his presidency.

Barack Obama comes out and he produces this document, which is, first of all, electronic, and obviously within an hour, available by experts to say this document could be easily manipulated. Now we can prove it has been manipulated.



I went to Hawaii, Hawaii Department of Health. I said, well, okay, show me the long-form original birth certificate that’s subjected to forensic analysis. President Obama’s released it.



Now why can’t we have the original? Let’s get this really proofed out. Department of Health wouldn’t let anybody meet with me. They said I had to go to see the governor’s office.



And then I went to Kapi’olani Hospital. And I asked the press officer, I said, I have a few questions I wanted to know. I’m sure they were then going to be happy to release Ann Dunham, the mother’s, patient records, which, by the way, I know they don’t have.



I’ve known this for three years. And what Kapi’olani Hospital did was they said if I didn’t vacate the premises, they were going to call the police. I said, wait a minute, there’s a cover-up still going on.



If I owned that hospital, Kapi’olani, and the president was born there, and I had even a letter in the vault, which they claimed to do, of President Obama saying this is my birth hospital, I’d be creating a little shrine out there in Hawaii. Now, when did you go to Hawaii? Last week. I was there last week.



I decided I had some time. I was going to do some final research. I went out.



Barack Obama has released this document, waved it, said “this is my birth certificate.” I thought I’d go to Hawaii and see it. They’re not going to let anyone get close to it.



The original birth certificate is under default lock and key, probably got poured cement into the room by now. Nobody’s ever going to see that document. It’s not going to get any forensic analysis.



It’s a fraudulent document. I knew it had to be a fraudulent document. Once they released the certification of live birth, the short form, because the numbers are out of sequence.



Look at the 1955 document from Charles Burnett, the guy who created the system of birth certificates in Hawaii. The Hawaii birth certificates were prepared in the hospital by the nurses and the clerks. Then they were sent to the local registrar.



If they were all okay, they went to the general registrar. The general registrar stamped the date and then put a number on the birth certificate. So Barack Obama comes along, and he says he was born August 4th.



The registrar accepted it August 8th, and he was given birth certificate number 10641. Then here come the Nordyke twins. The mother waives the birth certificates about a year later. Born in the same hospital in Hawaii. One day later.



Their births were registered August 11th, and they were given numbers 10637 and 10638. The date stamp increments one digit each time you use it. Barack Obama was registered on an earlier date, August 8th, three days later the twins were registered. Why does he have a later number? Why does he have a higher number?



Forgers frequently make mistakes like this, and they may not have seen or looked at or thought about the numbers that they were picking with relationship to the Nordyke twins. Obama’s number is out of sequence. It cannot have happened, and it demands an explanation, and the explanation is not that there was a pile of papers sitting there for three days because that’s not how the system operated.



Barack Obama, as I say, “blinked.” He realized the pressure was on him. He wanted to try to put this to bed by releasing what he said was a birth certificate.



The one he released is increasingly being subjected to computer analysis. I’m finding in it and have begun publishing anomalies in this document which show manipulation. I think I’ll be able within about a week to identify which birth certificates were used to doctor and manufacture Obama’s birth certificate. It’s composite. It’s made from items from at least one other birth certificates. Boxes have been created. Information has been moved. We’ve been analyzing it now since it came out. The book has got almost 125 exhibits of the research I’ve done, 125 exhibits.

You can see the documents. You can see the records. I realized that Barack Obama has been lying about his nativity story since he first told it.

The plot becomes even thicker, yet we will continue to connect the dots.

Stay tuned for further revelations.

