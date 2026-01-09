Barack Obama The Legend, Pt 2: The Early Years

This video is an edited version of an interview immediately following the release of my book Where’s the Birth Certificate?: The Case that Barack Obama is not Eligible to be President. It highlights a variety of issues with a focus on his early years.

Documentation about Obama’s background is problematic.

I did an enormous amount of research. I actually went to Hawaii and reviewed the local newspapers. Obama had a notice in a newspaper about his birth, and nobody could figure out how that notice was posted.

The notice cited “Barry’s” parents as Ann Dunham and Barack Obama, Sr. Additional research revealed that the INS indicated that his parents never lived together. No documentation could be found that they’d ever been married.

In fact, their passports were not valid. Both the passport agency and INS said that if Dunham and/or Barack Obama, Sr. tried to use the assertion that the were married and had a child in the United States to justify him getting citizenship, that attempt would be contested.

Then, as I researched their addresses, that proved that they never lived together. So, the more I researched, the more I realized that Barry was an African who arrived in the U.S. in a mysterious way. He arrived on an airlift sponsored privately by a group of communists. America-hating communist Frank Marshall Davis was his mentor.

So, between my books “Obama Nation” and “Where’s the Birth Certificate,” the evidence points to Barry Obama being essentially a CIA “legend.” There is no reliable proof that he is in any way, a legal U.S. citizen.

Barry’s mother Ann Dunham was an anthropologist, she worked in Indonesia at a time when the CIA was recruiting anthropologists. She was connected with USAID. The plot thickens, and we will continue to connect the dots.

Stay tuned for further revelations.

