"Atomic Iran" - Back to the Future Deja Vu

Jerome R. Corsi, “Atomic Iran: How the Terrorist Regime Bought the Bomb and American Politicians,” July 2006, published by WND Books. Twenty years ago it was obvious that Iran’s clerical regime was aggressively pursuing nuclear weapons, funding terrorism with oil revenues, and using financial influence (including “well-laundered contributions”) to sway American politicians — particularly Democrats — to soften policy toward Tehran.

Publisher summaries, C-SPAN appearances, and contemporary reviews

On Iran’s nuclear quest and the regime’s intentions: Iran is part of the “axis of evil” actively acquiring the bomb, with the mullahs using deception in negotiations while advancing their program. Once Iran obtains nuclear weapons, “everything changes—for the worse.”

On oil money funding terrorism and influence: “Iran continues to manipulate the price of oil to finance its nuclear endeavors and terrorist activities. And it continues its well-laundered contributions to key U.S. politicians to normalize diplomatic and trade relations between the two nations.”

On American politicians “being bought”: Pro-mullah Democrats and lobbies endorse and softening policy toward the regime. Hassan Nemazee built a successful career in international finance and was a major donor and fundraiser for several high-profile Democratic campaigns, including those of Bill Clinton, John Kerry, and Hillary Clinton. Democratic politicians were corrupted by Iranian money and helped the mullahs’ nuclear and terrorist goals.

On the terrorist nature of the regime: Iran “exports terror,” operates sleeper cells, and poses a homeland security threat (including “dirty bombs”). Internal repression is rampant: “Repression in Iran: the mullahs’ rule with terror.”

On the need for strong action (including potential Israeli strike): Chapters discuss “Disarming the Bomb” and “The Samson Option: Israel’s preemptive first strike.” Diplomacy alone fails and the West must confront the regime or risk apocalyptic consequences tied to Iran’s messianic beliefs (e.g., preparing for the return of the Mahdi).

The Warnings of Atomic Iran Come True

The useful idiots of the Left denied the truth and paved the way for what lead to today’s U.S.-Iran conflict, including the secret Obama-era talks with Iran (starting ~2012), and the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal. Read our previous Substacks for reference.

Core Warnings — Iran’s nuclear ambitions, state sponsorship of terrorism, oil-funded influence operations, and the dangers of diplomatic engagement without strong pressure — culminated in the JCPOA. Hussein’s soft stance between 2009 and 2016, was briefly thwarted by Donald Trump’s first administration, only to be followed by Hussein’s third term ushered in by the 2020 rigged election.

The overall approach combined attempts at diplomatic engagement (especially early on) with continued sanctions, targeted military responses to proxy attacks, and limited sanctions relief for humanitarian or deal-related reasons.

2021: Return to Failed “Pragmatic” Diplomatic Outreach

Hussein re-assembled his band of others in order to return to the 2015 JCPOA (Iran nuclear deal) on a “compliance for compliance” basis, reversing Trump’s “maximum pressure” withdrawal from the illegitimate “agreement.'“

Indirect (proximity) talks began again in Vienna in April 2021 with the P5+1 (U.S., UK, France, Germany, China, Russia) to revive the deal. Progress was slow; knowing the Obamanistas were back in charge, Iran demanded full sanctions relief first.

Iran continued advancing its nuclear program (increasing uranium enrichment levels and limiting IAEA inspector access).

The U.S. imposed some new targeted sanctions (e.g., on IRGC-linked networks for oil smuggling and human rights issues) but also issued limited sanctions waivers to facilitate talks…the “Unsanctions.”

The Hussein 3.0 administration removed the Houthi movement (Ansar Allah) from the Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) list in February 2021 supposedly to facilitate humanitarian aid to Yemen. However, the group just increased attacks on Saudi Arabia and later launched over 100 attacks on commercial/naval ships in the Red Sea. How pragmatic.

2022: Nuclear Talks Stall Amid Iranian Protests

Vienna negotiations continued into 2022 and reportedly came close to a deal in summer, but ultimately stalled without agreement. Iran regained its upper hand over sanctions relief, ballistic missile programs, and regional proxy terrorism support.

After the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022, and nationwide protests, the Biden administration imposed new sanctions on Iran’s Morality Police and senior security officials for violent crackdowns. As always, Iran yawned and continued to enforce the rules of the Murderous Mullahs.

Iran further escalated its nuclear activities (enriching uranium to near-weapons-grade levels, e.g., 60% purity).

The U.S. maintained most Trump-era sanctions but lax enforcement on Iranian oil exports (especially to China), actually helped Iran to increase revenues.

2023: Prisoner Swap and Limited Sanctions Relief

In August/September 2023, the U.S. and Iran completed another prisoner swap:

Iran released five American detainees, including Siamak Namazi and others held for years.

The U.S. released five Iranians (mostly charged with sanctions violations) and issued a waiver allowing Iran access to approximately $6 billion in frozen oil revenues. The funds, held in South Korea, were provided through restricted accounts in Qatar, and were to be for humanitarian use only — food and medicine.

So, the administration rewarded hostage-taking and freed up Iranian funds indirectly that were immediately used to further Iran’s nuclear program and fund terrorist activities such as the October 7 brutal attack on Israel.

Indirect nuclear talks resumed briefly in Oman but made no major progress.

The administration removed Iran proxy, the Houthis, from the Foreign Terrorist Organization list early in the term but faced growing Houthi attacks on shipping.

Escalating Proxy Conflicts and Pragmatic Responses

After the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel (and Iran’s support for Hamas/Hezbollah/Houthis), Iran-backed militias launched over 170 attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq, Syria, and Jordan (2023–early 2024). These injured dozens of U.S. personnel; one attack in Jordan killed three U.S. soldiers.

Additional targeted sanctions were imposed on Iranian drone/missile production networks, oil trade facilitators, and human rights abusers. Iran shrugged.

Iran directly attacked Israel with drones and missiles in April 2024. The administration stated it would not support Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

By late 2024, JCPOA revival efforts were effectively dead. Iran’s nuclear program had advanced significantly (short “breakout” time to weapons-grade material achieved). The administration’s weak sanctions enforcement allowed Iran’s oil revenue to surge again. Surprise!

Overall Assessment

Diplomatic track : Heavy early focus on reviving the JCPOA failed due to Iranian demands, domestic unrest in Iran, and regional events. No new nuclear agreement was reached.

Sanctions : Enforcement on oil exports was lax, leading to higher Iranian revenues.

Military : Weak reactive strikes against proxies (Houthis, Iraqi/Syrian militias) rather than direct confrontation with Iran set the stage for what was to come.

Humanitarian/deals : The 2023 prisoner swap and associated $6 billion release was but a major concession for hostage returns.

Iran’s nuclear advances, support for Russia in Ukraine (drones), and proxy attacks intensified tensions throughout the period.

The pragmatic de-escalation failed again. U.S. Weakness emboldened Iran and its proxies. By the end of 2024, U.S.-Iran relations remained highly adversarial with no formal diplomatic ties.

Recent U.S.-Iran tensions, Israeli strikes, and regime-change discussions.

Relevance of Atomic Iran to the Current Conflict with Iran

In the context of 2025–2026 events (heightened military tensions, strikes on Iranian targets, debates over regime stability, and scrutiny of regime-linked individuals in the U.S.), the book was an early warning that:

Engagement and sanctions relief under Obama only emboldened the regime.

Iran’s oil wealth continued to fund proxies and nuclear weapon development.

Elite Iranian families and influence networks have long operated in the West.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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