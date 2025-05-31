We have previously reported that Andrew Paquette, Ph.D., discovered a pattern in the Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) voter registration database showing that an unusually high percentage of voter records (31.5%) end in zero. Further analysis revealed “doubles,” where different Wisconsin voters are assigned functionally identical ID numbers through leading zero manipulation, affecting approximately 444,150 voter records (5.7% of the database).

“Two-fer” Voters: The Finding of Secret Voter ID Hidden in the WEC Voter Database We can now report that Paquette has found an undisclosed person-level identifier (CodedID) in the WEC voter registration file that links duplicate records for the same individual, each of which is assigned different WEC voter ID numbers. Unlike “doubles” (different voters sharing identical ID numbers), these “two-fers” involve the same voter receiving multiple distinct voter IDs connected through a common encrypted identifier.

These “two-fers” create a structural vulnerability for the same voter, maintaining multiple separate pathways in the registration system, each with its own unique voter registration number. This is true even though the Help American Vote Act (“HAVA”) requires that each voter appear only once in the database.

In his analysis of 61,580 Milwaukee County voter registration records, Paquette identified 4,387 records with duplicate CodedIDs, confirming that all had different VoterRegNumbers despite representing the same individuals. Of these, 91.2% appear in pairs, 8.0% in triplets, 0.5% in sets of four, 0.1% in sets of six, and 0.2% in sets of ten, demonstrating systematic duplication rather than isolated incidents.

The “two-fers” shared identical personal information. Thus, 100% of records with matching CodedIDs had the same first and last names and house number. Some were marked “active,” while others were “inactive,” with many CodedIDs having multiple registration numbers simultaneously marked as “active.” Additionally, all analyzed records with CodedIDs requested absentee ballots.

Table 1 clarifies the nearly identical personal identification information (PII) for “two-fer” voters, where two or more voter records, each with their own WEC voter ID, are created as duplicates with nearly identical PII profiles.

Duplicate Voting Evidence in the WEC Computers

Analysis of WEC voter history records revealed 295 votes in the 2020 General Election assigned to 141 CodedIDs, with 243 absentee votes. These data reveal instances where the same individual has multiple votes recorded through different registration numbers.

It’s important to note that CodedIDs were available for only 61,000 of Wisconsin’s 8.8 million voter records (0.7%), though Paquette analyzed the complete database to identify approximately 874,000 suspicious registrations (11.3%). Despite this limited CodedID sample, he identified 295 votes from just 141 CodedIDs, demonstrating that multiple VoterRegNumbers for the same individual were simultaneously active and used for voting. Without date of birth data, which WEC did not provide, even more duplicate registrations might have been confirmed with greater confidence.

As seen above in Table 1, CodedIDs consist of 10-digit strings using standard Base64 encoding characters (A-Z, a-z, 0-9, “+”, “/”, “=“). Notably, these identifiers do not encrypt any visible database field, yet they accurately link records belonging to the same individual. This suggests they may connect to external systems not disclosed in public records, effectively creating a shadow identification system.

Prominent Florida attorney Peter Ticktin offered this assessment:

" Basically, these anomalies, which Dr. Paquette has unearthed, prove beyond question that our Voter Rolls in Wisconsin, and probably every other state’s voter rolls, have been compromised, probably for nefarious purposes. The presence of these anomalies constitutes an election emergency that is going to require steadfast national rules for 2026. We cannot just accept these corrupted Voter Rolls as though everything is fine. There will have to be paper ballots and new registrations with reliable offline identification, at least for the near future.

Conclusion

In his first paper examining algorithmic anomalies in the New York State Board of Elections (SBOE) voter registration database, Paquette hypothesized that systematically duplicated voter records might be linked through undisclosed identifiers within the database structure. The current findings in Wisconsin provide concrete evidence of such a mechanism through the CodedID system, which effectively creates a parallel identification structure alongside the official voter registration numbers.

The Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) database analysis reveals three significant issues: (1) the “doubles” phenomenon, where different voters share functionally identical ID numbers through leading zero manipulation, (2) the “two-fers,” where the same individual maintains multiple distinct voter registration numbers linked by CodedIDs, and (3) evidence of 295 votes associated with 141 CodedIDs in the 2020 election, primarily through absentee ballots. These structural vulnerabilities collectively affect over 874,000 records identified as suspicious (11.3% of the database) and appear to conflict with HAVA requirements that each voter should appear only once in the registration system.

On April 29, 2025, White House legal advisor Alina Habba (also currently serving as the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey) announced the creation of a federal Election Integrity Task Force to work in conjunction with the Director of Homeland Security (DHS) Kristi Noem and FBI Director Kash Patel to investigate election fraud. The Task Force objectives include:

Facilitating information sharing between federal, State, and local officials to enhance the ability of election officials to efficiently and effectively remove individuals who are not eligible to vote from State voter lists.

Prioritizing the investigation and prosecution of election crimes, including but not limited to federal statutes that prohibit voter registration fraud, the casting of fraudulent ballots, voting by non-citizens, individuals voting multiple times in the same election, and foreign interference caused by foreign nationals contributing or donating funds to United States elections.

Taking appropriate steps to ensure compliance with the voter list maintenance requirements of the National Voter Registration Act and the Help America Vote Act.

Given the significant vulnerabilities identified in the Wisconsin voter registration system, the Election Integrity Task Force should prioritize a thorough forensic examination of the WEC database to determine the full extent and purpose of these anomalies. The findings in Wisconsin appear to reveal patterns similar to those found in other state voter registration systems, suggesting these issues may extend beyond a single state’s implementation.

