Abiotic Oil Spoils the Fossil Fuel Myth

The Truth About Energy, Global, Warming and Climate Change

This book exposes the truth that the climate change hoax is a political movement aimed at eliminating capitalism by spreading alarming disinformation that in order to “save the Earth” from global warming, we must reduce carbon dioxide emissions by switching from hydrocarbon fuels to renewable energies.



The Truth about Energy, Global Warming, and Climate Change: Exposing Climate Lies in an Age of Disinformation reveals a science-based understanding of Earth’s climate and temperature that Green New Deal proponents are trying to hide. In the pages of this book, you will see scientifically documented evidence for many facts that the radical left denies.



Want to know the truth about how energy, temperature, and climate work? Read The Truth about Energy, Global Warming, and Climate Change—but prepare to be shocked. Jerome R. Corsi has conducted a tour-de-force examination of peer-reviewed climate science that exposes the neo-Marxists behind today’s anti-capitalist global warming hoax.

Black Gold Stranglehold: The Myth of Scarcity and the Politics of Oil

Experts estimate that Americans consume more than 25 percent of the world’s oil but have control over less than 3 percent of its proven oil supply. This unbalanced pattern of consumption makes it possible for foreign governments, corrupt political leaders, terrorist organizations and oil conglomerates to hold the economy and the citizens of the United States in a virtual stranglehold. There is no greater proof of this than the direct relationship between skyrocketing gas prices and the explosion of wealth among those who control the world’s supply of oil.

In Black Gold Stranglehold, Jerome R. Corsi and Craig Smith expose the fraudulent science that has made America so vulnerable: the belief that oil is a fossil fuel and that it is a finite resource.

God’s Five Stones Website: https://www.godsfivestones.com

Corsi Nation Website: https://www.corsination.com

The Truth Central: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Corsi Nation Sponsors

MyVitalC – ESS60 in Organic Olive Oil

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/

Swiss America – Free Gold & Silver Wealth Guide, 800-519-6268

https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php