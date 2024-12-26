Playback speed
Share post
A Second Expert Opinion Regarding JFK's Head Wounds

Dr. Jerome Corsi Discusses Dr. David Mantik's Unique Qualifications and Brilliant Scientific Work Proving Multiple Shooters in the JFK Assassination
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Dec 26, 2024
Transcript

Dr. Ted Fogarty, president of the Alliance for Human #Research Protection, talks with Dr. Jerome Corsi.

Dr. Fogarty and Dr. Corsi discuss the recently-uncovered proof #JFK's assassination narrative was a complete lie as exposed in Dr. Corsi's and Dr. David Mantik's new book: The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis

