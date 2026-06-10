2020 Presidential Election Theft Re-Exposed

On January 7, 2021, Dominion Voting Systems sued Sidney Powell for defamation over her allegedly false claims that the voting machine company rigged the 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden.

The lawsuit was part of Dominion’s broader scorched earth campaign against Trump allies (including Patrick Byrne, Rudy Giuliani, and Mike Lindell). Powell's case was litigated until September 2025, when it was voluntarily dismissed by Dominion with no admission of liability by any party and each parties attorneys fees self-absorbed.

Democrat election “rigging” is being exposed as an incontrovertible fact, regardless to what the Dems, MSM, and AI falsely cling. It has taken almost six years for the worm to turn, and turn it has, regarding the 2020 election, as the truth tellers are finally being vindicated.

Sidney Powell et al are now free to continue shining the light on this darkness that has been shuttered for over five years by vehement attacks and lies by those involved in covering up the more than obvious 2020 US presidential election theft.

To this day, the Steal Deniers continue spewing their propaganda that Biden won fair and square in the most secure election in U.S. history. However, that house of cards is collapsing as independent investigators can no longer be ignored or dismissed.

Lara Logan @laralogan post on X, June 9, 2026:

RealRobert @Real_RobN X post June 9, 2026:

Investigative journalist @laralogan Logan Drops A BOMBSHELL, Trump went after Maduro—knowing Venezuela coordinated with Iran and the CCP and helped overthrow the United States government on November 3, 2020. And the intelligence community covered it all up.



In other words: Sidney Katherine Powell VINDICATED ONCE MORE: Precisely why the regime went after her:



@SidneyPowell1: “I can hardly wait to present all the evidence we’ve collected on Dominion—starting with the fact that it was created to produce and alter voting results in Venezuela for Hugo Chávez, and then shipped internationally to overthrow governments, including this one the United States government.”



Venezuelan Military Intelligence whistleblower CONFIRMS that the Central Intelligence Agency outsources its election rigging software and voting machines [smartmatic] to multiple countries, including the U.S., from Venezuela.



”My name is Hugo Carvajal Barrios. For many years, I was a high-ranking member of the Venezuelan regime...



…Smartmatic was born as an electoral tool of the Venezuelan regime…I know this because I placed the head of IT of the National Electoral Council (CNE) in his position, and he reported directly to me. The Smartmatic system can be altered-this is a fact. This technology was later exported abroad, including to the United States. Regime operatives maintain relationships with election officials and voting-machine companies inside your country...”



REPORT: Dominion deleted 2.7 million Trump votes nationwide.



Data analysis finds 221,000 Pennsylvania votes were switched from President Trump to Biden.



941,000 Trump votes were deleted. States using Dominion Voting Systems switched 435,000 votes from Trump to Biden.

That X post included the following clip taken from a mid-November 2020 interview of Powell by Maria Bartiromo on Fox news. Per Powell:

…We have staggering testimony from witnesses, including one who was personally in briefings when all of this was discussed and planned, beginning with Hugo Chavez and how it was designed there, and then saw it happening in this country. As soon as the state shut down on election night and stopped counting, those are the states where the most egregious problems occurred. We also need to look at, and we’re beginning to collect evidence on the financial interests of some of the governors and secretaries of state who actually bought into the Dominion systems to line their own pockets by getting a voting machine in that would either make sure their election was successful or they got money for their family from it.



Well, for fraud this serious, I think even if the states are stupid enough to go ahead and certify the votes where we know the machines were operating and producing altered election results, then they will be set aside by the fraud also. I mean, we are talking about hundreds of thousands of votes. President Trump won this election in a landslide.



It’s going to be irrefutable. Patriots are coming forward faster than we can collect their information with the testimony they’re willing to give under oath about how their votes were stolen and how the machines operated. They were updated the night of the election, sometimes after the election.



We’ve got statistical evidence that shows hundreds of thousands of votes being just put in and replicated. There needs to be a massive criminal investigation, and it’s going to affect millions of voters and election.

Yes, the light is finally shining through the dark clouds of deception. The demons in California are demonstrating to the world that there is no election they cannot steal, and are willing to do so in the broad daylight. Buckle up, this is only the beginning of the revelations.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth continues, go to godsfivestones.com for more information.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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